Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

CIF DigiCon Summit 2020 goes online for the year that’s in it

Keynote speakers from Diatec, Topcon, i3PT and the Construction Industry Federation were among the big names to feature in the newly-virtual event

12th July, 2020
Shane Dempsey, director, communications, Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and Sarah Murphy, managing director, iQuest Ltd and Business Post LIVE

Fitting to its subject matter, the CIF Digital Construction Summit 2020 took place on-screen, rather than in physical space.

The programme of virtual sessions, panels and roundtable discussions offered a chance to take stock of the last few months, examining how the pandemic has changed the construction industry and how digitisation can help speed on recovery. More than 400 delegates from locations around the world, including architects, buyers, BIM managers, subcontractors and engineers, logged on to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Virtual is now a reality

Performance Management is in transition because of COVID-19 and according to Deloitte, this means a greater reliance on virtual working

Siobhán Maguire | 9 hours ago

Is the traditional workplace a thing of the past?

Rumours of the demise of the office are exaggerated, but a new poll suggests many firms are planning to downsize or reassess their workspaces in light of the latest guidelines

Siobhán Maguire | 9 hours ago

Choose your trading partners well

Working across borders can be headache-inducing, but the right advice, and software, can set businesses straight

Post Reporter | 9 hours ago