Commercial Reports

Changing mindsets for a secure long-term future

The pandemic has altered how we work, and businesses have a responsibility to match this with robust security practices

Quinton O'Reilly
21st March, 2021
Changing mindsets for a secure long-term future
Michael Conway, the director of Renaissance

For better or worse, remote working has changed the entire landscape for security. Compared with 12 months ago, organisations have had to adapt from fixed perimeters with verified devices to a world where every living space is a vector.

Those who were expecting this to be a short-term adjustment have been left disappointed, and even when it’s safe to return to the office, the many lessons and changes that happened in this period will live on....

