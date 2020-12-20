Subscribe Today
Celebrating extraordinary growth that points to a very promising 2021

Commercial Reports

Celebrating extraordinary growth that points to a very promising 2021

The Deloitte 2020 Fast 50 Technology Awards, held in a special online ceremony on Thursday, celebrate growth, and this year’s results point to a resilience that will drive Irish business forward, even in challenging times, writes Jason Walsh

20th December, 2020

Celebrating success is something any business would be happy to do, but Deloitte’s Fast 50 Technology programme is unique in the Irish awards ceremony as it works by a single criterion: revenue growth.

“We had more applications this year than we ever had before,” David Shanahan, Deloitte partner and Fast 50 Ireland programme leader, said.

Although this year’s awards look at revenue from 2016 to 2019, and so growth under the pandemic and...

