CCMA awards for impeccable service in challenging times

During challenging times, companies and employees have delivered amazing customer services when people needed it most. That was the key message from Derek Temple, chairperson of the Customer Contact Management Association (CCMA) at the virtual Irish Customer Contact and Shared Services Awards 2020 which were live streamed on Friday, November 20 from the Virgin Media studios, Dublin.

“This has been a year like no other and we are so proud and humbled by everything you have achieved...