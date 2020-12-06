Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

CCMA awards for impeccable service in challenging times

Irish Customer Contact and Shared Services Awards 2020 recognised the achievements of companies and employees in ‘a year like no other’

Caroline Allen
6th December, 2020
CCMA awards for impeccable service in challenging times
Irish Customer Contact and Shared Services Awards 2020

During challenging times, companies and employees have delivered amazing customer services when people needed it most. That was the key message from Derek Temple, chairperson of the Customer Contact Management Association (CCMA) at the virtual Irish Customer Contact and Shared Services Awards 2020 which were live streamed on Friday, November 20 from the Virgin Media studios, Dublin.

“This has been a year like no other and we are so proud and humbled by everything you have achieved...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago
Raymond Poole, chief executive of PMIS and co-founder of PM Summit

Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern

Commercial Reports Fiona Alston 4 hours ago
Derek McDonald, enterprise manager, Fónua

Making device management simple

Commercial Reports Quinton O'Reilly 4 hours ago
Simon Crowhen, sales manager of geo-positioning, Topcon Positioning Ireland

Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1