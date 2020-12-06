CCMA awards for impeccable service in challenging times
Irish Customer Contact and Shared Services Awards 2020 recognised the achievements of companies and employees in ‘a year like no other’
During challenging times, companies and employees have delivered amazing customer services when people needed it most. That was the key message from Derek Temple, chairperson of the Customer Contact Management Association (CCMA) at the virtual Irish Customer Contact and Shared Services Awards 2020 which were live streamed on Friday, November 20 from the Virgin Media studios, Dublin.
“This has been a year like no other and we are so proud and humbled by everything you have achieved...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Kildare well placed as a major growth-building business hub
One of the fastest growing counties in Ireland, Kildare is close to the capital and has a highly educated population while being home to established and developing enterprises
Digital misuse in construction is cause for concern
Don’t lose yourself in digital construction and forget to look at the bigger picture
Making device management simple
Having offered a device subscription service for more than four years, Fónua is well-positioned to capitalise on a growing trend
Construction’s contribution to Europe’s smart infrastructure
Sector is to the fore for ‘Industry 4.0’