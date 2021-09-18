Carlow: home to a thriving business community in the heart of Ireland

“Carlow’s a fantastic location for business as it has a wonderful infrastructure, easy access to all the major cities and towns in Ireland, excellent retail, sports facilities and education,” Philip Clarke, managing director, Forest Rocke Ireland, said.

Enterprise House has provided a home for our business, he continued. “It has everything we need: office space, internet connectivity, a welcoming reception area brilliantly managed by Mary Wynne, a canteen and car parking....