Cargo-Partner makes use of alternative transport routes

Global transport restrictions following the outbreak of Covid-19 have increased the demand for flexible alternatives. Cargo-Partner supports its customers with weekly transport services between Europe and Asia by air charter and rail transport, said Stefan Krauter chief executive of Cargo-Partner. In addition, the international transport and info-logistics provider has strengthened its position in the north of Europe with new offices in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The cancellation of passenger flights in the past several months has led to a sharp reduction in air cargo capacities. “With our weekly air charter services from mainland China via Hong Kong to Europe, we offer a fast and reliable alternative,” said Krauter.

The service includes trucking from all of mainland China, including the key gateways Shanghai, Beijing, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Xiamen and Guangzhou, as well as on-carriage from Budapest to the final destination anywhere in Europe. In addition, Cargo-Partner handles all customs formalities at borders and airports.

Krauter said: “We are keeping a close watch on the market and remain in constant contact with customers, agents, carriers and partners, so that we can react quickly to their needs and offer competent solutions.

“Thanks to our strong presence in China, we were able to learn from our colleagues’ experiences and assessments early on in the development of the Covid-19 situation and prepare our global network accordingly. We continue to plan proactively and go the extra mile to keep our customers’ supply chains moving.”

While both air and sea freight have been hindered by reduced transport capacities, there is one traffic corridor which has remained largely unaffected by Covid-19 related restrictions: the New Silk Road. With weekly rail transport services between Europe and China, Cargo-Partner provides a cost- and time-efficient alternative for full and part load container shipments, said Krauter.

The logistics provider has recently introduced new weekly direct LCL connections between Duisburg and Hefei as well as between Linz and Xi’an with transit times of around 16 days. “The New Silk Road has been a success story for a long time, even before the current crisis,” said Krauter. “We are convinced that it will become even more important in the future – not just for shipments from east to west, but also for eastbound transports.”

To streamline road transports within its European network, Cargo-Partner has opened new offices in Liège, Belgium as well as Roermond, the Netherlands. The airport of Liège in Belgium has recently stood out with a strong volume growth, while the Dutch Roermond is an important logistics hotspot right on the border to Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.

The two new offices are accompanied by a newly opened warehouse offering 7,000 square metres of storage space in Roermond. With these investments, Cargo-Partner aims to strengthen its position in the north of Europe and enable faster transport connections to its iLogistics Center near Vienna Airport as well as its network of warehouses throughout central and eastern Europe.

Cargo-Partner has been represented in Ireland since 2018. At its office near Dublin Airport, the logistics provider offers a full suite of logistics services: from air, sea and road transport up to parcel shipments, customs clearance and comprehensive supply chain management.

For further information, contact Adam Quinney, Country Sales Manager for Ireland, at [email protected] or + 01-2446001