Captiva Pos leading hospitality sector from the front
Paul Hayden of Cluck Chicken with Ed Carty, chief executive & co-founder of Irish software company Captiva

Commercial Reports

The Irish firm’s tech solutions allow clients to offer contactless ordering to their customers

Sponsored Article

14th May, 2022

Captiva has introduced contactless ordering tech for table-service restaurants, kiosk, click-and-collect and delivery, with integrated mapping and free credit card integration.

With a client list that ranges from up-and-coming hotspots to well-established eateries, Captiva continues to innovate and add more integrated cloud services to its core POS business. Clients include: Chopped, Cluck Chicken, Irish Ferries, Mao at Home, Sbarro, Jump Juice Bars, Eddie Rocket’s, Neat Pizza, Hillbilly’s, Ramen Thai and Romayo’s.

Captiva’s innovation in bringing software-as-a-service (SAAS) to the hospitality EPOS market is a well documented cost-effective solution. Restaurants can now provide their customers and waiters with contactless ordering from the table without the hassle of downloading an app.

Outlets can pick and choose from contactless ordering, kiosk, cloud storage, integrated online ordering from multiple providers, integrated credit and debit cards, cloud customer accounts, stored value cards, cloud reporting with live sales, CRM, SMS marketing, Captiva API and cloud loyalty.

Captiva clients get a real-time reporting app which includes a full dashboard of relevant KPIs. This can be drilled down to display access specific reports, ie owner-level reports to manager access.

Captiva also facilitates integration of online ordering from third-party aggregators including Just Eat. This means that online orders are channelled directly into Captiva POS without the need for double entry, which saves money, speeds up the order process and cuts out mistakes.

Captiva POS is an Irish company that writes and develops all its EPOS systems in Ireland. It has been in business for 20 years and is seen as the leading expert in restaurant and quick-service hospitality. Captiva provides full consultation and installation with seven days a week tech and call-out support.

For more information, contact Captiva POS on 01-2966166, or search Captiva.ie

