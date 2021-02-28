Subscribe Today
Log In
Buy now, sell always

Commercial Reports

Buy now, sell always

Over 1,000 Irish businesses use humm’s platform to enable ‘buy now, pay later’. In the face of Covid-19 and with continual improvements in retail technology, the financing model has been rocketed into the 21st century

Sponsored Article

28th February, 2021

‘Buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) has long been a popular business model for retailers and customers alike, allowing, as it does, payments to be spread and revenue to be guaranteed.

With modern information technology infrastructure, however, the BNPL proposition becomes even more compelling. The retail landscape has undoubtedly changed beyond recognition in the last 12 months, and despite the Herculean efforts of Irish businesses, fears about the domination the online giants persist.

PJ Byrne,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Steve Mulhearn, director of enhanced technologies, Fortinet

Cyber tactics: workforce awareness is your critical first line of defence

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 2 hours ago

Left to their own devices: reducing the digital divide

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 2 hours ago
Mark Kenny, client director for retail banking, Expleo Group

Smart tech drives smart banking

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 3 hours ago
Linda Keane, general manager, ICDL Ireland

Skills for the new world

Commercial Reports Jason Walsh 3 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1