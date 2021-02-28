Buy now, sell always

‘Buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) has long been a popular business model for retailers and customers alike, allowing, as it does, payments to be spread and revenue to be guaranteed.

With modern information technology infrastructure, however, the BNPL proposition becomes even more compelling. The retail landscape has undoubtedly changed beyond recognition in the last 12 months, and despite the Herculean efforts of Irish businesses, fears about the domination the online giants persist.

PJ Byrne,...