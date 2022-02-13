Business expansion advice for owner-managed businesses

For owner-managed businesses, growth can be complex and risky, Bruce Stanley, tax partner, HLB Sheehan Quinn, said.

Worse still, many are not skilled or knowledgeable enough about managing the change process without outsourcing some business activities.

“As businesses look to grow they need to ensure they have the right structures in place, the appropriate resources and are maximising their tax efficiencies,” said Stanley. “The successful entrepreneur is always looking for new opportunities to grow. As...