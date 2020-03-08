Burnside Eurocyl gears up for €4m expansion

Carlow company Burnside Eurocyl is set for expansion, with plans to invest €4 million in facilities at its Rathnapish headquarters and create 60 new jobs over three years.
Tom Byrne, joint managing director at Burnside Eurocyl, said the company planned to double turnover over the next three years through expansion in Europe, North America and Asia.
“This will involve an investment of €3 million in land and buildings as well as plant and machinery,” said Byrne....
