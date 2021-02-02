What's your name and what position do you hold?

Finbarr Kenny, Director of Ireland, Roche Diagnostics

What are your day to day responsibilities?

I am responsible for the governance of the Irish operation and executing the overall strategy and direction for the organisation in Ireland. My approach is to guide and empower and support employees to help local teams make the right decisions.

What is your professional background?

I have worked with Roche for 13 years and have largely worked in the diagnostics and biotechnology sectors. Prior to my role as Director, I worked in the areas of sales and marketing.

How do you think the healthcare sector is coping with the Covid-19 crisis?

I have heard the analogy - building the plane while flying it - to describe the response to the pandemic and I think it personally sums up the collective response of the healthcare sector. At Roche, we have been working closely with the Irish government and the HSE to increase tests and analytical systems production to help ensure the availability of testing and appropriate patient care. It really is an exceptional time and as an organisation we very much stand together with the government, the HSE, healthcare providers and all those working to overcome the pandemic. There is real value in this collaboration, and we see great importance in events like The National Health Summit that allows industry leaders in healthcare to come together.

What will be the lasting impact of the pandemic on the healthcare system?

My hope is that we see more collaboration among all of the important partners in our healthcare system. What we know now in Ireland, and feedback from our colleagues across Europe, is that no one organisation is going to solve the pandemic and that we must work together, collaborate and establish true and meaningful partnerships.

Dialogue and an open, collective forum with the Dept. of Health and specific, leading industry contributors will be an important development for Ireland in the months ahead. We have seen to great effect in other European countries where this level of open government contact and direct collaboration on collective capacity and supply, network co-planning of systems & sites, and innovation scanning, has led to an ability to respond faster and at greater scale to significant events such as this pandemic.

I hope this is the lasting impact that we see in Ireland. Our country has become a hub for healthcare and technology and there is no better time for industry, the HSE and government to come together, collaborate, innovate and look for lasting solutions.

What will be the leading trends in healthcare in the coming years and how will the system need to adapt and change?

- Leading healthcare centred within community and primary care

In January 2021 Minister Donnelly announced that GPs will have increased access to diagnostics including tests such as NT-proBNP in the assessment of chronic disease heart failure.

The Minister also announced the COVID-19 vaccination contract between the Dept of Health and GP’s and community pharmacies. Coupled with the decision taken last year to roll out e-prescribing by Minister Harris, the greater role that primary care can play to de-burden secondary care has become more evident.

This is leading to an integrated approach for disease management centred in a primary care setting where greater use of point-of-care diagnostic solutions underpinned by digital healthcare solutions such as remote patient monitoring play increasing roles.

We have also started to see the emergence of digital therapeutics. For example, a digital lifestyle programme for the management of Type-2 diabetic patients is available to GP’s and pharmacists from a Cork-based company, Redicare. As patients use this programme their metrics such as HbA1-C and lipid profile can be continuously assessed using point of care tests at the pharmacy or GP surgery.

As more emphasis is put on primary care, there will be by extension a greater emphasis on greater patient participation in their own care. For example, Cervical Check introduced HPV primary screening in March 2020, introducing the use of PCR technology to screen women for the presence of HR-HPV that cause cervical cancer. What about women who don’t access organised screening programmes? Could HPV self-sampling have a role? Several countries today offer HPV self-sampling for screening non-attendees.

- Personalised Healthcare

An unprecedented convergence of medical knowledge, technology and data science is revolutionising patient care. Roche is spearheading the next generation of healthcare with partners around the globe. We are bringing together a unique understanding of human biology with new ways to analyse health data. Our vision is to ensure that the screening, diagnosis, treatment and even prevention of diseases will more quickly and effectively transform the lives of people everywhere - ensuring the right treatment for the right patient at the right time.

Roche pioneered the use of companion diagnostics for our cancer medicines. Biomarker tests now commonly inform treatment decisions. But that's only the beginning. Technologies like next-generation sequencing can map out an individual’s full genetic makeup, tumour mutations and other defining molecular features to find the most appropriate treatment. Liquid biopsies may allow us to non-invasively track how a cancer evolves over time and adjust treatment accordingly. And digital clinical decision support puts massive amounts of data in the hands of clinicians, facilitating their discussions and enabling them to make the best decision regarding therapy for the patient.

Finbarr Kenny is speaking at the 2021 National Health Summit on Feb 10th. Visit www.healthsummit.ie for full details and booking.