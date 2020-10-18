Budget 2021: Covid-19 support payments are here for the long haul

This was never going to be a budget about putting more money in people’s pockets but, rather, about staving off further hardship where possible.
The “unprecedented” €17.75 billion budget is tackling the dual threats of Covid-19 and Brexit, and while strong corporate tax receipts have offset some of the impact, much is to be done to aid families, young people and the elderly in the coming year.
No changes to income...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team