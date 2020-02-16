British and Irish businesses will find a working solution to Brexit

One could be forgiven for thinking Brexit and its current transition period is of no interest to the Irish electorate. After all, just 1 per cent of one exit poll respondents last weekend said it was a factor in how they voted.
For an Irish business that trades with Britain, the future of trade relations with our neighbouring country is still of massive importance. Why? Because Britain is Ireland’s most significant trading partner and Ireland is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team