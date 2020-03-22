Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Bringing banking bang up to date

Retail banking is visibly changing in Ireland, meaning the big consumer banks must work to take on nimble challengers, writes Jason Walsh

22nd March, 2020
Mark Kenny, client director for retail banking, Expleo Group Ireland

It used to be so simple: the local branch was the bank and services didn't go much beyond current accounts, savings accounts, loans and mortgages.

Today, the picture looks very different. Of course, those services remain the central planks of any retail bank’s offering, but the branch is no longer the centre of operations, and customers want more connectivity than ever.

Challenges have come in the form of the so-called ‘neo-banks’, something of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Looking forward while working with the past

Alongside managing traditional IT, some managed service providers develop specialist systems and applications that deliver new business opportunities

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago

Investment in compliance brings peace of mind

The medical device sector is about to undergo a huge change with the promulgation of a new EU regulation. ERP solutions and other business process software stand ready to help manufacturers navigate this new world

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago

Delivering services to every sector

Smaller businesses are now looking at managed IT services, and often in a different way from the global enterprises

Jason Walsh | 2 hours ago