Blending technology into education

No one in higher education (HE) is expecting an easy start to the new academic year. Procedures have already been put in place to make things a little easier – new Trinity students, for example, will start a week later than usual – but the general expectation is that more and more students will be engaging in so-called “blended learning”.

Blended learning simply means mixing classroom and other on-campus teaching and learning activities with some amount of online study.

“The blended model is what the universities are going to use from September,” said John McCabe, managing director of Damovo Global Services and Ireland.

“You’ll see students doing one or two days on campus, and the rest remotely.”

In practical terms this will mean things like rostering classroom time.

“If you have a lecture with, say, 50 people, it will mean ten attending in person in the lecture hall and 40 dialling in remotely. This will be rotated over the term.”

In truth, this trend toward the virtual was already underway – think not only of longstanding distance learning institutions like the Open University but the widespread availability of online courses from major international universities – but the pandemic has dramatically sped its uptake.

“The coronavirus has accelerated digitisation trends within the education sector that were already underway,” said McCabe.

The keys for Irish universities and other higher education institutions will be, firstly, to ensure that the on-campus aspect of their courses remains essential and, secondly, that the online component doesn’t become second best. A delicate balance.

Damovo has been providing IT systems and support to higher education for some years, including helping to streamline important but sluggish paper-based processes such as registration processes that had long ago become unwieldy, but today will be seen as an extra burden with less resources.

But one of the thorniest issues will be justifying the cost of the education: after all, online lectures are already widely available for free, so universities must offer something more.

“The pushback is: ‘Why am I paying?’” said McCabe.

He added that in his opinion, the experience of online learning has been somewhat mixed – up until now.

“We have interns who came in from universities and they told us that the lectures were fine, and that they’re used to doing that remotely, but the collaboration elements proved to be a real challenge,” he said.

This also reflects a change in HE over the last few decades, where group work and collaboration has become a more central part of the education.

“More and more, it’s about collaboration, whether in groups or one-on-one with your mentor,” he said.

Damovo has developed several proofs of concept around team learning within an educational environment, and the goal is to deliver something that suits both the institution and the student’s particular needs.

“What they’re all trying to do is create a high-engagement virtual learning environment.”

Off-the-shelf software can help, but it must be deployed in a way that addresses the specificities of the educational experience.

“One of the things we’re seeing more focus on is the use of online video collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams, or Zoom, or a combination of the two. Teams is probably the one that’s most used and it seems to be working pretty well,” he said.

It all comes down to engagement. “The colleges want to deliver more professional presentations, with the lectures being like television studios, which is great, but how do you inspire the students to actually be a part of it? Thought has to be given to new ways of online collaboration that will encourage multiple levels of engagement.

From an administration perspective there will also need to be changes in their processes. personnel, so tools that can make these tasks more streamlined will definitely help institutions going forward.

Other things that may be less obvious include the fact that an increase in online activity means there must be a greater focus on security. We have had a foretaste of this in recent months.

“Security, as we all know, is a massive issue because we’re all working remotely, and the prevalence of attacks coming from certain countries is unreal. Hackers are gaining access through things like printers,” said McCabe.

But the sheer number of students logging on will pose a real challenge.

“With increased levels of remote learning the network is going to have to be much more robust on the security front. The universities and institutes are taking it very seriously, though, now that September is rapidly is approaching,” McCabe said.