What's your name?

Simon Crowhen

What’s your current job?

Geomatics Sales Manager for Topcon Positioning Ireland.

How long have you held the position?

I have been working for Topcon for 13 years in various roles offering Geomatics and Construction solutions for businesses to improve their productivity onsite, while managing local sales teams. I have recently relocated to Ireland with my family.

Can you describe your daily work routine?

I am responsible for managing the Geomatics Sales team for Topcon Positioning Ireland. This requires working with the local sales team to provide solutions, support and training to our customer base for our innovative technologies.

What is your professional background?

Prior to this I had various roles as a Section and Setting out Engineer over a 4 year period. My last role included preparing 3D Models for distribution for use with 3D Machine Control Systems on the A2 Pepperhill to Cobham Widening Project in the South East of England.

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I spend most of my time with my family and now extended family since moving back to Ireland… Within COVID guidelines!!

I like running and surfing and have manged to brave the cold waters of Ireland a few times since relocating here.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I have recently taken up Golf and am officially middle aged 😊

You are speaking at the forthcoming 2020 CIF Southern Construction Summit. What is the focus of your talk?

Yes, I am on a panel reviewing the following: “How key advancements in BIM and Machine Automation are helping to drive greater efficiencies, productivity and performance in the delivery of the built environment in the Southern Region. The panel will also explore how business can increase client engagement and awareness around Digital Construction and BIM Requirements”

The focus of my panel discussion will be around how we are using Digital workflows to deliver efficiencies through Automatic process (Machine Control – Semi-Automatic Excavator and Dozer Systems) and increases in accuracy and reporting speeds. We have solutions that are being used on various projects in the Southern Region already:

3D Machine Control Systems at Dunkettle

3D Machine Control Systems at Macroom bypass

Virtually supporting our MC and Geomatics workflows via Sitelink and Enterprise, both of which are cloud based management solutions for keeping a site connect at all times.

Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) prefab offsite construction:

o Verification of construction - ICE Award for our GTL-1000 – Digital Construction Product Innovation – Using point clouds to identify deviations between the BIM model and as-built data.

o This will require the use of digital workflows onsite. These will make sure that companies are completing construction within tolerance first-time and onsite clashes are identified early in the construction phase. Saving time, materials and cost associated with reworks.

o We have new products to support this Like our FC-6000 logger. This logger has the processing power to have the whole BIM model out in the field. We can utilise IFC within our MAGNET Field Software for setting out and as-builts.

What in your opinion are the key opportunities for growth and development in the southern region?

Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) in the housing sector to deliver on the shortfall of houses. Particularly prefabricated components, the use or automation/robotics and BIM in the delivery houses.

The Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS)

How do you see the southern region changing over the next decade in terms of key infrastructure?

Expansion of Cork as one of the focus points of the Project Ireland 2040. The introduction of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) to help develop the infrastructure required to make Cork a Metropolitan focal point for the Southern Region which will work to generate investment in the region, like Multinational IT and Pharma companies.

Simon is speaking at the 2020 virtual Southern Construct Summit, today November 19th.

See www.southernconstruct.ie for more information