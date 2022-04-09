Big changes in pension supervision under way

Occupational pensions in Ireland are changing in an unprecedented way, according to Grace Guy, the head of supervision and enforcement with the Pensions Authority.

Triggered by the Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provision (the IORP II Directive) and the government’s Roadmap for Pensions Reform, which saw the announcement of plans for an auto-enrolment system last week, there can be no doubt that the Irish pensions landscape is transforming.

The Irish regulator for occupational pension...