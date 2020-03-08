Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Best managed companies: the requalifiers

Best Managed Companies Awards programme winners are eligible to apply to requalify for the award for two years following their initial win. Ninety-seven companies representing a broad range of sectors in the North and South have successfully requalified this year. Here are this year’s requalifiers profiled.

8th March, 2020
3
Helen Arnold of TVM, pictured in one of the company’s broadcast units in Fermoy, Co Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

Abbey Group

The Abbey Group is a collection of travel companies based in Dublin, Edinburgh and London. Established in 1978, the group is owned and managed by a team of experienced travel professionals, dedicated to selling the destinations of Ireland and Britain to the worldwide travel trade on a B2B basis.

Web: abbeygroup.ie

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Employers realising value of engaging with their workers

Nina Noonan of the Irish Management Institute says companies must do more than asking staff to fill in a feedback card once a month

Lorraine Courtney | 27 minutes ago

Bank of Ireland putting its money on Irish businesses

Bank of Ireland believes that implementing positive cultural change is a commercial imperative for any progressive business

Nikki Canavan | 27 minutes ago

Agility is crucial to survival

Sausage-maker Dover Foods has found a new lease of life by catering for ‘flexitarian’ customers with new plant-based products such as falafels, bhajis and vegetable-based burgers

Caroline Allen | 27 minutes ago