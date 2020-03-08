Best Managed Companies Awards: The cream of the crop

The Best Managed Companies Awards programme runs on a three-year cycle. Winners in year one are eligible to re-qualify for years two and three by undergoing a requalification process. To qualify for a fourth consecutive year, requalifiers must complete the entire two-phase application and adjudication process afresh. If they succeed, they achieve the Best Management Companies Gold Standard. Here is the full list of this year's 11 Gold Standard winners.
2468
Founded in Ireland in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team