Beauty salon sees the bigger picture with online service

Elm beauty salon in Tullow has a new website, new brands and a pop-up Christmas shop, and its owner Liz Morrissey credits the Local Enterprise Office with helping the company grow

Siobhán Maguire
13th December, 2020
Liz Morrissey, founder, Elm Beauty in Tullow, Co Carlow

Last week proved something of a significant milestone for Elm, a beauty salon in Tullow, Co Carlow. The business, established by Liz Morrissey who runs two family pharmacies with her siblings, launched a new website aimed at making their products and services more accessible to customers, both in Tullow and in the wider county.

The online platform is a labour of love for Morrissey who – like so many other businesses – had to close...

