Ard Rí: opening doors in Britain and beyond

A series of strategic investments has helped Ard Rí Group to grow outside Ireland and establish a reliable supply chain that has helped the second generation family firm to go from strength to strength.

The company was set up in 1989 by founder Noel Fitzgibbon as a means to create employment for his family.

Trading initially as Ard Rí Marble, it started out manufacturing marble fireplaces for distribution to retailers and, in 2000, diversified with...