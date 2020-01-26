Sunday January 26, 2020
Apprenticeships that point the way to success

There‘s never been a wider range of apprenticeships available to school-leavers than now

26th January, 2020
Apprenticeship numbers have been increasing for the last number of years. Picture: Getty

Up and down the country, thousands of students are preparing to sit their mock Leaving Cert exams, with many still undecided about the role they will take when they receive their results next August.

But while a large percentage will be filling out CAO forms for various college or university courses, an increasing number will be giving thought to the possibility of becoming an apprentice in their chosen field.

Although long established in Ireland, traditionally...

Related Stories

How the ICDL can drive improved education and employment outcomes

Introducing the International Computer Driving License to students at an earlier stage will put them in the driver’s seat at third level and beyond

Fiona Alston | 1 hour ago

Earning while you learn: the power of apprenticeships

Solas, the further education and training authority, has course offerings across many sectors, benefiting students and the firms that hire them alike

Arlene Harris | 1 hour ago

Balancing the books: Pathway to a career as an accounting technician

The two-year Accounting Technician Apprenticeship programme offers training that is grounded in the needs of the workplace

Arlene Harris | 1 hour ago