What's your name?

David Murray

What position do you hold?

Head of Operational Excellence.

How long have you held the position?

3 years in the current role, 10 years with An Post.

What are your day to day responsibilities?

Responsible for developing and implementing a continuous improvement culture through the use of Six Sigma and Lean Management as the “Way” we operate on a daily basis.

Ownership for leading a team in the development and implementation of last mile delivery solutions in our mails and parcels network.

What is your professional background?

Industrial Engineer by profession.

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I like to spend time with the family, I have 2 boys 10 & 12, I enjoy taking them to their football matches and training. I have taken up tennis in the last year and am applying myself to one day give my wife a competitive match. Also I am Club Secretary with Templeogue Synge Street GAA Club.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

David found the National Lottery Treasure Hunt, Gold Bar in 1998.

You are speaking at the forthcoming virtual Electric Vehicle Summit. What do you think of the speaker line-up and conference focus?

First and foremost, it will be great to hear from experts in this industry and I am sure that their insights will be invaluable to anyone embarking to a sustainable EV fleet.

What opportunities and challenges do you see in the EV market during these challenging times?

An Post is going through a massive transformation from the old world of letters to the new world of ecommerce parcels, rebuilding our infrastructure for a profitable, sustainable business.

We need to increase our fleet to deal with the volumes of parcels, but we know we have to do this responsibly which is why we are committed to being the leader in electric vehicles.

Over the next five years we will substantially rebuild our estate of sorting offices and mail centres, and we will ensure the highest AAA standard to vastly reduce emissions.”

Where would you like to see the Electric Vehicles market in Ireland in 5 years time?

I would expect my range anxiety fear that the electric vehicle won't have sufficient charge to complete its duty or journey can be eliminated.

This is still perceived to be one of the greatest barriers preventing fleets from going electric.

Early models of electric vehicles had a poor reputation for their real-world mileage range between charges.

Also an infrastructure of Fast-charging points will be key in overcoming anxieties around range.

If you know you’ll be able to stop for just a short time, then leave with a battery full enough to get you where you are going, this would be a huge benefit.

David will be speaking at the virtual EV Summit on October 15th 2020.

For more information visit www.evsummit.ie