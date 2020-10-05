An important opportunity to address consistency in personal injury awards

If the government is expecting the economy to recover through SMEs, community and voluntary groups, insurance reform needs to be resolved this year.

While Covid-19 has made matters worse for policyholders, the fundamentals have not changed. Unfair general damages must be cut to reflect international norms and ensure that minor injuries result in proportionate, modest damages.

The establishment of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board and enactment of the Civil Liabilities & Court Act of 2004...