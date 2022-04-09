An event to shape critical thinking on cyber security

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands to change almost every industry within the next five years. Leaders, managers and decision-makers need to know how to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, but there are many elements needed in a successful Digital Transformation Programme, and the reality is that 70 per cent of these projects fail. Why?

Join us to find out on Thursday, April 28, at the Leopardstown Pavilion in Dublin for Cyber Expo & Conference Ireland, where we will be hosting a Masterclass in Digital Transformation with Professor Niall McKeown. This Masterclass will demystify the process by taking you through a whistle-stop tour of the five change blocks for successful Digital Transformation.

Niall McKeown is chief executive of Ionology, and creator of several of the world’s most advanced and widely used digital transformation frameworks and models. The session will be entertaining and interactive where you will get the opportunity to score your business and its performance in the digital economy. The results constantly amaze people! The session is designed for all levels of business professionals, and is not technical.

However, if it’s more technical stimulation you’re looking for, then the Capture the Flag (CTF) session, sponsored by Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet in association with Zero Days, might be a good option. The CTF is an interactive fun environment and an opportunity for organisations to have their employees engage in a set of technical or non-technical challenges which:

* Trains them to both recognise and mitigate exposure to potential threats;

* Ensures that they hone their cyber awareness skills through puzzles and challenges; and

* Tests their knowledge and competency, both individually, and as a team.

During the Capture the Flag event, participants compete in teams to try to complete various challenges. In these challenges, the participants are usually asked to find a specific piece of text that may be hidden in some file, picture or on a webpage. This text is called the flag (hence the name!).

Competitors try to complete as many challenges as they can; completing a challenge earns you a flag which scores you points. The competitor with the most points at the end of the day is the winner. Instructors are always available to offer more help and nudge you in the right direction if you get stuck.

CTF is a unique, fun and engaging way to learn cybersecurity concepts and gain new skills. It also demonstrates how vulnerable computer technology is, and helps participants to become more aware and skilled at securing and defending against attacks. If you want to get involved, please register for the event asap as teams will be allocated in advance of April 28.

This year’s Cyber Expo & Conference Ireland is also proud to host to a national cyber discussion debate, entitled National Cyber Security Discussion – Is Ireland Ready?, where an interactive forum will debate opinions on Ireland’s cyber status and explore potential concrete initiatives that could bolster Ireland’s cyber-resilience.

Led by Paul C Dwyer, president of the ICTTF International Cyber Threat Task Force and one of the world’s foremost experts on cyber security, risk and privacy; this event is not to be missed and will run from 3.30p to 5pm on the day.

The panel discussion will include top industry experts:

* Gerard Craughwell, Ireland's independent senator, was first elected to the Seanad in a by-election in 2014, and was re-elected to the Labour panel in the 2016 and 2020 general Seanad elections. He was appointed to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks and the Public Petitions Committee in 2020, having previously served on the European Affairs, Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and Brexit Committees amongst others. He was nominated to the Seanad by the ICPSA, which represents the Defence and Police Forces. He continues to be a strong advocate for Defence Forces personnel, particularly in relation to pay and conditions of employment and the development of Ireland’s policy on security and defence.

* Pat Larkin is chief executive of Ward Solutions, and co-founder and co-owner of the Ward Solutions business. He is responsible for overseeing the operations of the company, and collaborates with the board to define and articulate the company’s vision and develop strategies for achieving it. Previously, he was an officer in the Irish Defence Forces, serving in both a line role and then subsequently as IT operations manager of the Defence Forces Communication and Information Services Corps.

* Desiree Lee is chief technology officer (Data) of Armis. She is a seasoned cybersecurity, network, and data storage leader with more than 14 years of experience working across enterprises, financial institutions, and government authorities. She has led network, data, platform and SaaS projects. Prior to joining Armis, she worked with Guardicore, Skyport Systems, Hitachi Data Systems, Broadcom and others.

* Kevin O’Loughlin is chief executive of Irish Headquartered MSP Nostra. Nostra supports the IT requirements of its 300 clients globally with a team of more than 200 people. Nostra is one of the fastest growing MSP's in Europe. Kevin has led five acquisitions over the past five years, and is a thought leader in the MSP space and a go-to commentator for national media platforms.

* Michael Conway, director at Renaissance and founder of Cyber Expo & Conference Ireland, has assembled a team of dedicated Business Continuity and ICT Security professionals who deliver IT security education, awareness, and technologies to Irish businesses for the past 30 years.

Given Ireland’s recent history with incidents such as the HSE Ransomware attack, the growing geopolitical tensions around the world, and with the warnings from nation states in Europe and beyond to “batten down the cyber hatches” as we seem to be on the brink of a potential all-out cyber war, the question is being asked: is Ireland ready? Join our international team of experts to find out more.

With the Expo set to host circa 30 IT and OT Security Software Vendors and circa 20 IT/OT Service providers, the day will not disappoint, and will continue its goal of demystifying cybersecurity and keeping organisations up to date on trends and developments in the global marketplace.

The Cyber Expo & Conference Ireland will be held at the Leopardstown Pavilion in Dublin on Thursday, April 28, from 8am-5pm. To register, visit cyberexpoireland.ie