An adaptable way to meet customers’ needs

Variety is the spice of life, or so the cliche goes. In any case, whatever the similarities may be between one business and another, there is no doubt that variety is a reality.

Different businesses, of different sizes, with different budgets, in different locations are performing different tasks in order to meet the needs of different customers. Small wonder, then, that a one-size-fits-all approach to enterprise IT functions can act as a drag on a business.

Enter the managed service provider: after consulting with a business, aspects of its IT load can be moved to the service provider, who agrees to take responsibility for ensuring its smooth operation.

Even here there is variation, however: some businesses want their managed service provider to effectively take over their entire IT function, while others are seeking assistance with particular tasks, often ones that are costly or otherwise difficult to perform in-house.

“From a managed services perspective, some people will outsource everything to a service provider whereas others will select specific areas, such as cloud or cyber security and so on,” said John Casey, head of managed services and IT solutions at Presidio Europe.

How this decision on what and how much IT to consume as a managed service is made will depend on a number of factors, all of which come down to meeting the actual business needs of an individual company.

“It really depends on the organisation, and, to some extent, it’s a size thing as well,” said Casey.

Of course, the pace of change in the IT landscape today, driven by the internet but with an impact on both front- and back-end technologies, is a major factor in seeking assistance.

“People are struggling to keep up with the demands being made of them, and they have to have an internal IT department but may not be able to afford one”.

Even if they can afford an internal team, other priorities may come first, and many IT departments are now expected to make direct, strategic contributions to a business.

“Larger organisations may well have IT, but, increasingly, they will be deployed around things like devops [application development],” said Casey.

This makes sense, given end users are constantly demanding improvements to apps and the self-service capabilities of web sites, but it has the knock-on effect of meaning IT departments can no longer focus on keeping a fixed IT estate running.

Moreover, in part due to the rise of devops, which makes rapid development a reality, even software development is being deployed as a managed service.

“It’s mostly in the app space. App development is a big area for Presidio globally,” said Casey.

This global side to Presidio’s operations demonstrates a key benefit of partnering with a managed service provider: scale. Presidio can call on the resources of a 4,000-strong workforce with specialisms in a range of areas.

When you place this next to the IT skills shortage, most notable in security but also an issue across the board, the advantages of managed services become clear. This is a major reason why businesses are reconfiguring how they handle IT.

“If you were starting now, you would need a very strong reason to build your IT internally. Resources are an issue and building up a team and keeping it engaged is an issue,” said Casey.

“Ultimately, for an organisation like us, we’re in people business, and we see those constraints even as a global tech company, so if you’re in a non-tech business you can imagine the difficulties people have in finding and retaining skilled staff.”

Trends in IT have an impact here, with “hot” areas reducing the talent pool in other sectors.

“There has been a lot of movement: retraining and re-skilling towards cyber security, cloud and devops, and that has left other areas a bit bare,” said Casey.

On top of this, there is also the impact of the pandemic, which not only upended how businesses worked, but also drove resignations.

“The power has moved to the employee,” said Casey.

Presidio itself has not stood still, and the company expanded its managed service offering in response to the new realities created by the pandemic. Services are now deployed not only for office workers, but also those working remotely, those in hybrid situations, and, in some cases, ones who have been bounced in and out of the office in response to changing circumstances and even legislation.

“We’ve worked hard to support clients however they find themselves working, be that hybrid, fully-remote, back to hybrid, and, in some cases, fully back in the office,” Casey said.