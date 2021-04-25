Subscribe Today
AI Summit contemplates Covid-19 with an eye to the future

The online event dwelt on Ireland’s national artificial intelligence strategy, which is seeking ways to involve AI in rebuilding and protecting the post-coronavirus economy

Roisin Kiberd
25th April, 2021
Meeting online on Wednesday, April 21, the third annual AI Summit brought together innovation leaders, chief information officers, engineers and other AI experts for a diverse programme on the theme of “embracing the AI opportunity with a best practice implementation strategy”.

The summit coincided with the EU’s announcement of a world-leading AI rulebook, proposing regulation of ‘high-risk’ AI usage such as facial recognition technologies and ‘social scoring’ systems as used in China....

