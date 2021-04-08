AI is the key to unlocking huge potential

‘AI will have a major role in influencing and shaping the future of Ireland’ says Ryan Gallagher, Innovation Program Leader, IBM Innovation Exchange

How long have you held your current position?

Two Years

How would you describe your daily work routine?

I lead a team of Data Scientists, Software Developers, and Network Engineers, and manage a diverse program of over 10 projects across several domains. The dynamic nature of our innovation program typically means my daily responsibilities vary a lot between innovation, strategy development, people management, and client relationship management.

How would you summarise your professional background prior to your current position?

I have a technical background, having joined IBM in 2012 as a Software Engineer and later specialising in the Performance, Reliability, and Scalability of Cloud Solutions in a Cloud Performance Architect role and Team Leader. In 2019, I transitioned into Technical Program Management to pursue a passion for delivering impactful innovative solutions through meaningful research and development. I later moved into my current role as Manager and Program leader as I was keen to get closer to the business side of the IBM organisation.

How would you describe your life outside of work?

Life outside work has changed rather drastically over the past year with the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am currently pursuing a professional diploma in Psychology and attempting to learn the piano at home. Prior to the global pandemic, I enjoyed being active. I trained Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu 3 times a week and enjoyed going on hikes on the weekends. I am looking forward to getting back to it once all of the uncertainty blows over and the world begins to return to normal.

What is the focus of your session at the forthcoming AI Summit 2021?

Our Case Study session will cover the impact of 5G on enhancing the Artificial Intelligence opportunity. We will explore the symbiotic relationship that exists between AI, 5G, and IoT and discuss real-world use cases.

How do you think AI will shape the future of Ireland over the coming 5 years?

I think AI will have a major role in influencing and shaping the future of Ireland and the world in the coming years. The global pandemic has created a scenario where this influence can be even more profound. Traditional business models are being disrupted and enterprises are already adapting and evolving to take advantage of this significant shift. I believe AI is the key to unlocking huge potential for enterprise growth across most, if not all industries by leveraging the data that many enterprises already possess.

Ryan will be speaking at the virtual AI Summit on April 21. For more details see www.aisummit.ie