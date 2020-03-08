Sunday March 8, 2020
Agility is crucial to survival

Sausage-maker Dover Foods has found a new lease of life by catering for ‘flexitarian’ customers with new plant-based products such as falafels, bhajis and vegetable-based burgers

8th March, 2020
Anne Smyth, managing director at Drover Foods

The decision to follow the “flexitarian” trend is paying dividends for Dover Foods, a family-owned firm in Wexford and one of the requalifiers in this year’s Best Managed Companies Awards programme.

Drover Foods started out making sausages, but diversified four years ago in response to the growing number of flexitarian consumers in Ireland and overseas.

Also known as “casual vegetarians,” flexitarians eat a mostly plant-based diet, but are not steadfastly opposed...

