Subscribe Today
Log In
Advancing to meet the future
Hi-tech manufacturing: the Irish manufacturing sector, which directly employs over 180,000 people, has a hugely beneficial impact on the country. Picture: Getty

Commercial Reports

Advancing to meet the future

Collaboration and knowledge sharing are key to Ireland’s well-earned reputation in industry, and as tech becomes ever more central they will become ever more vital

Sponsored Article

7th May, 2022

Ireland has long had a good reputation in industry across a wide range of key sectors and, according to the IDA, manufacturing plays a key role in the economic success of the country.

Spanning diverse, regulated and highly innovative sectors such as engineering, technology, biopharma and medtech, the Irish manufacturing sector, which directly employs over 180,000 people, has a hugely beneficial impact in terms of job creation, payroll, materials, services and capital expenditure spend.

These benefits...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Intel Ireland, winners of the Outstanding Contribution to Industry Award, with MC and host Vincent Wall at the 2020 Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards

Time to shine in the manufacturing industry

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris
From left: Martin O’Brien, LMETB; Robert Troy, Minister for Trade and Enterprise; and Barry Kennedy, Irish Manufacturing Research, pictured at the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding agreement between AMTCE and IMR

Dundalk centre of excellence showcases potential of advanced tech in manufacturing

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris
The world-leading Smart Manufacturing Research Centre, CONFIRM, is funded by Science Foundation Ireland, which is based at the University of Limerick

Researching the finer points of success for manufacturing

Commercial Reports Arlene Harris
Senator Gerard Craughwell; Carmel Somers (ICT Skillnet); Michael Conway (Renaissance/Cyber Expo Ireland) and Paul C Dwyer (ICTTF/Cyberrisk International). Pictures: Maura Hickey

Focusing on new frontiers in cyberspace and cybersecurity

Commercial Reports Post Reporter

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1