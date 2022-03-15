Achieving the targets set will be a challenge

Tell us about you and your current role?

My name is Cian O’Mahony and as SIRO’s Head of Operations, I am responsible for SIRO In-Home Installations, the Network Operations Centre and the delivery of SIRO broadband within new developments. SIRO is a broadband network operator, rolling out a 100% fibre broadband network to 154 cities and towns across Ireland. As a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, we use the ESB’s electricity network to deliver fibre to homes and businesses.

I am based in Ennis, where I live with my wife Rebecca and two kids, Jack and Ruby. We both work from home and commute to Dublin for work, as required.

What is your view on the measures introduced by Government to deliver more affordable housing?

The positive is that a clear goal has been set, and there seems to be a high-level of awareness on the importance of the mechanics required to achieve the goal.

However, there are challenges. Labour is in short supply, materials are in short supply, suitable land is in short supply.

In terms of SIRO’s objective of delivering fibre broadband across Ireland, access to high-quality broadband is often absent from the conversation on housing. We feel that this is a mistake.

Access to high quality fibre broadband is a game-changer in terms of where and what type of homes we build.

Post-COVID, employers have embraced remote working. This means that people can live and work in areas where they have the greatest family and community connections without having to migrate to already, under pressure cities.

It also means that balanced regional development, which has been long talked about, is finally a possibility. Our smaller cities and towns can now become regional powerhouses for sustainable and prosperous communities.

This correlation between housing development and connectivity must be woven into our planning and building regulations. Currently, it is left to the developer and infrastructure providers (like SIRO) to meet in the middle and make it work.

Government must implement policy that synchronises the roll-out of broadband networks and housing developments. Presently, no national standard for broadband connections in new developments exists.

What major threats do you see impacting our housing targets and how can they be overcome?

Supply is part of the issue, but not the only issue. Every subset of the word ‘supply’ has an innate challenge, be it building standards, housing types, site locations, rental market, building materials, skilled employees, fuel availability.

All these details need to be explored and remedied with a long-term view.

Achieving the targets set will be a challenge. There are a lot of actors, all well intentioned, involved in housing delivery in Ireland. Bodies such as the Department of Housing, Housing Agency, Land Development Agency, housing bodies, local authorities – all contributing to housing delivery. However, there is also merit in creating one central body to pull all these elements together.

How do you see tech innovation transforming the industry? What do you think will be the major breakthroughs over the next 5–10 years?

From a building perspective, the application of technology to analyse and inform our planning applications using artificial intelligence and augmented reality is a critical investment which would remove cost and delay from the process.

Both have the potential to lead to more attuned project design and development and faster, more accessible information for decision-makers on planning permissions.

From a technology and home-owner perspective, smart and connected homes will grow hugely in the years ahead. We have only begun to scratch the surface in terms of how connectivity will change the nature and usage of our homes.

Smart homes deliver convenience, security, enhanced entertainment and leisure activities within the home and contribute to greater sustainability. The evolution of the metaverse, with a greater blending of physical and virtual living, will also have a significant impact on how we live and the types of homes which will be most in demand.

The foundation of all this high-level connectivity is reliable and future proofed broadband. This makes access for all homes to the broadband networks being rolled out today critical.

What lasting impacts do you see from the Covid-19 pandemic?

One of the most significant societal shifts is the move to remote working. Employers have stopped short of moving to a completely remote approach, but the hybrid option will remain.

In terms of housing, this brings many social and economic positives. It opens options for people to live and work further from where their employer’s offices are located.

So, developers can use suitable lands further outside the Greater Dublin Area than would otherwise have been suitable pre-pandemic.

Equally, employers with reliable broadband can locate anywhere in Ireland - where jobs are, people and new homes will follow. Again, easing pressure on congested cities.

What will be the leading trends in the housing sector in coming years and how will businesses need to adapt?

Many of the leading trends in the housing sector are universal to broader society.

These include a greater focus on sustainable building to meet climate change targets, leading to sustainable homes and lifestyles.

A strong demand for a better quality of life and concepts, such as the 15-minute city or town will influence where homes are built, and the surrounding amenities needed to sustain these communities.

Accelerated digitisation across all areas of business is now a fact and construction is no different.

Digitisation is essential to achieve optimal productivity but also increased automation, particularly when the labour market is squeezed.

House building will become more modulated and house locations will become more dispersed and linked to high quality broadband access. CSO data for 2021 indicates planning permissions granted for one-off housing increased by almost 42%.

Finally, inside the home we will see change too, our lives will continue to become increasingly connected. As a result, how homes are imagined, designed and built will change to better meet the needs of digital natives.

Cian O’Mahony is speaking at the Irish Housebuilders Association (IHBA) 2022 Housebuilding Summit. See www.housebuildingsummit.com for details and bookings.