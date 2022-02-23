AccountsIQ transforms the Irish Times Group’s

When The Irish Times Group acquired The Examiner Group in 2018, they wanted to move away from on-premise, multi-location systems and selected cloud financial management software AccountsIQ.

Moving onto AccountsIQ financial management platform brings efficiency savings

Irish Times Group Chief Financial Officer, Mikie Sheehan said, “the savings with AccountsIQ are twofold. Firstly, we are saving costs but we also have ongoing savings through the streamlining of our processes.”

“AccountsIQ is intuitive enough that it’s easy for me to run a report or get a quick snapshot on performance at any stage throughout the month. Personally, I have more visibility, I can ask more questions, I can drill down into the detail and it’s simple to do all this in AccountsIQ. It has made a real change to our reporting processes. The consolidation functionality is also a huge asset within the system and significantly reduces month-end close to allow us to get that Group view immediately,” explains Sheehan.

The Accounts Payable process has changed “dramatically”

With an estimated 12,000 invoices being processed a year, automating this process first seemed an obvious way to achieve real, measurable efficiency in a short space of time.

“The automation within AccountsIQ when it comes to things like Bank Reconciliation is really slick, and its ability to integrate document scanning and storage gives us end-to-end automation and a paperless Accounts Payable process. It has dramatically changed the way we work,” said Sheehan.

Due to AccountsIQ’s existing integration with Kefron AP, advanced document scanning software, the Accounts Payable element was created quickly, and means they now have paperless approval of invoices. “The ability to capture, analyse, distribute for approval, review and pay suppliers with all the information gathered in one place has been a significant capacity driver for the finance team.”

Integrating advertising sales data is vital

The business relies heavily on sales data gathered in their advertising booking system. Back-office integration with AccountsIQ was an essential part of the vision of a more efficient future.

AccountsIQ’s integration with the ad booking system includes functionality that generates all weekly invoicing and manages adjustments. It also makes an up-to-the-minute credit status of every account visible to the sales team and automates a rules-based process for issuing dunning letters. With different letters designed to be released at different times, it removes the admin-heavy and error-prone end of the process, vitally supporting cash flow.

Partnership approach to digitally transforming The Irish Times Group

There were four main systems and six others that needed to be integrated with AccountsIQ. AccountsIQ’s open API has made this task a lot easier.

“AccountsIQ’s implementation support is very pro-active. We have had a consistent team supporting us throughout, they are nimble and solution-oriented in their approach and work hard to understand our business. It is way more than “Software-as-a-Service”, and the pace the AccountsIQ team worked at to get it up and running was superb,” said Sheehan.

Key benefits:

•Easy consolidation and detailed reporting

•Customised dashboards to provide actionable insight

•Streamlined processes through integrated systems

