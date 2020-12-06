A very Neven Christmas

Serves 6-8

If you’re sticking to a traditional turkey dinner this year, this recipe is the one for you - It’s packed with flavour and completely foolproof. These delicious turkeys are expertly prepared at Hogan’s Farm in county Meath. Founded in 1962 by Martin and Teresa Hogan, this family-owned business is now run by the couple’s sons Fintan and Paul. The turkeys are directly supervised throughout their lives to ensure their wellbeing and welfare, before...