A taste of Christmas

Commercial Reports

A taste of Christmas

The Dunnes Stores Simply Better collection has a well-deserved reputation for award-winning food and drink. Behind the scenes it also champions small Irish producers, helping them grow while doing what they do best

Sponsored Article

5th December, 2021

Ahead of his busiest time of the year, we spoke to Paul Hogan from Hogan’s Farm in Co Meath about the turkeys they supply to Simply Better and what makes them so special.

Located in Cortown, Hogan’s Farm is second generation owned and operated. “My mum and dad started the business back in 1962 and we’ve been doing turkeys ever since,” Paul explains. “My mum started with turkeys as a hobby really -...

