A taste of Christmas

Ahead of his busiest time of the year, we spoke to Paul Hogan from Hogan’s Farm in Co Meath about the turkeys they supply to Simply Better and what makes them so special.

Located in Cortown, Hogan’s Farm is second generation owned and operated. “My mum and dad started the business back in 1962 and we’ve been doing turkeys ever since,” Paul explains. “My mum started with turkeys as a hobby really -...