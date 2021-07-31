A Taste for culture

Taking place over five days (Wednesday September 1 to Sunday September 5) at the Iveagh Gardens,Taste of Dublin will feature a whole host of novel ways to feed your mind

Here are some of the fun and informative happenings at Food for Thought:

Ireland’s Hidden Food Trails is a new concept designed to highlight the unsung heroes of Irish food and drink. Allow producers, chefs and tour guides from regions across the country to bring you on a food-focussed road trip, as their talks and tips highlight the best our island has to offer.

Taste of Dublin is proud to be working with Our Table, the non-profit organisation founded by activist Ellie Kisyombe and food writer Michelle Darmody, who met through a shared belief that a conversation needed to be started about Direct Provision, and the idea that food was a good way to get that conversation started. Taste of Dublin is lending their support to elevating Our Table’s continuous hard work which is in line with its values of supporting Irish businesses of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds. At Taste of Dublin 2021, Our Table will be showcasing and selling a selection of their products including globally-inspired hot sauces, hummus and more. Taste of Dublin believes that Ireland’s food culture has been enriched by the people and ingredients who have arrived in our country and brought their own flavour.

Adding to the Taste conversation are the Artisan Producers talks, which will see businesses such as the Sugarloaf Bakery and Velvet Cloud explain the joys and the challenges of producing food in Ireland.

And how is your consumption conscience? Taste of Dublin will feature a wide range of contributors to help you become a more conscious consumer. Conor Spacey of FoodSpace will advise on how best to deal with food waste, Olly Nolan of Olly’s Farm will offer his ode to bees, and you can also pick up tips on how to shop more sustainably for fish and groceries. The Food for Thought stage with Regina XXL has even more entertainment to be announced - stay tuned at tasteofdublin.ie

The good life - wine, food, music and laughter

Can’t get off the island this year? Allow Taste of Dublin’s wine and spirits experts bring the flavours of the world to you. On behalf of Powerscourt Distillery, food specialist Santina Kennedy will offer a talk on food pairings, and discuss the links between whiskey and Irish folklore - that’s at Food for Thought. More imbibing inspiration will meanwhile come courtesy of the lovely people at Loose Canon and at Station to Station wines, and the clever wheeze that is Cookbook Corner will see Ireland’s favourite chefs discuss the cookbook that inspires them most.

Entertainment is the order of festival, with this year’s Taste of Dublin doing things a little differently. Tony Clayton Lea’s Culture Vultures crew will perform 30-minute musical morsels; the Gaiety School of Acting present a colourful series of one-act plays, and the Laughter Lounge will close out proceedings each evening with their roster of top comedians.

Savour the moment

Alongside the stellar line up of chefs on the Taste stage, including Jordan Bailey, Rachel Allen, JP McMahon, Jess Murphy, and Kevin Dundon, you can indulge in a wide range of experiences including cooking demonstrations, spirits masterclasses and wine tastings. Why not try Just Eat’s ever-popular Waiter Service (order, sit back and wait for your food and drink delivery), sip cool beers at the Hop House 13 bar or join sparkling company at the Schweppes cocktail bar. On Friday from 12pm - 4pm you can attend the Taste of Dublin Style Afternoon in association with Dyson - just the excuse to locate the summer dress that’s been gathering dust at the back of your wardrobe! And If you’re looking for something truly exclusive at Taste of Dublin 2021 a Fercullen Irish Whiskey VIP Garden ticket is for you. Skip the queues with fast-track entry to the event, roam the festival freely and after sufficient feasting head back to the VIP Garden and grab a comfortable spot to sip the finest drinks and soak up the atmosphere - you’ll find the details at tasteofdublin.ie.

Taste of Dublin takes place at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin 2 Wednesday September 1 - to Sunday September 5. This year Taste of Dublin will operate at a reduced capacity, in line with government guidelines; however, additional sessions have been added. Savour the moment with good food and good friends, tickets from €20 (ex. booking fee) are on sale now from tasteofdublin.ie.