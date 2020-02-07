A more diverse workforce and ensuring data ethics is at the heart of educational systems.

What's your name?

Dr Iain Brown

What’s your current job?

Head of Data Science for SAS UK&I and Adjunct Professor at University of Southampton

How long have you held the position?

I have been at SAS 8 ½ years, heading up the Data Science function for the last 2 years.

Can you describe your daily work routine?

My average working day is a blend of internal engagements supporting the growth and development of our data science function and external strategic discussions supporting our enterprise clients.

What is your professional background?

I have a passion for applied mathematics and statistics which led me to an MSc in Operational Research at the LSE and a doctorate in the application of novel risk modelling techniques from the University of Southampton. Prior to joining SAS, I was a senior risk analyst at a major UK retail bank and have subsequently spent the last 8 ½ years supporting organisations cross sector develop their analytics strategies. I am also an Associate Fellow of the OR Society (AFORS).

Tell me about yourself away from work?

I am a husband, father, tech enthusiast and football fan.

Tell us something very few people know about you?

I have been blacklisted by four major online sports betting companies.

You are speaking at the forthcoming AI Summit in Croke Park. What is the focus of your talk?

The focus of my talk is on the biggest hurdle for the data science community today, the operationalisation of machine learning algorithms. I will also touch on why the ethical usage of these algorithms is paramount and should be fundamental to an organisation’s choice of use.

How do you think AI will shape the future of Ireland’s industry over the coming 5 years?

As with most developed industries, automation will play a key part in delivering tangible benefit from AI, with more intelligent process automation driving innovation and competitive advantage for fast movers. AI has the potential to revolutionise Ireland’s industry over the near-term horizon, but with great power comes an even greater responsibility to do so in an ethical way.

Can you comment on whether you think Ireland’s workforce has the right kind of skillsets to enable the future workforce to deal with the oncoming fifth revolution?

There is a global shortage of the required STEM skillsets needed to support the fifth industrial revolution. A greater focus needs to be placed on educating the next generation in STEM, developing a more diverse workforce and ensuring data ethics is at the heart of educational systems.

Iain will be speaking at the AI Summit on March 5th in Croke Park, Dublin.

For more information see www.aisummit.ie