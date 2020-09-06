A high-performing digital eco-system for the Covid era and beyond

Even before the pandemic highlighted its importance, Fáilte Ireland had very specific metrics for success and clearly understood how valuable good user research can be in achieving these goals. Of the many insights gleaned from a deep-dive conducted ahead of an upgrade of its flagship website, one stood out: visitors to DiscoverIreland.ie search by destination first. Whilst pioneering regional portals such as Ireland’s Ancient East had significantly improved the user experience, ultimately, visitors wanted a...