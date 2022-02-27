A good foundation is half the battle
The National Planning Framework provides an overarching long-term strategy for national investment, and is an ambitious strategy with potentially far-reaching consequences
Sponsored Article
When it comes to planning the layout of a town or its environs, there is a lot more to it than buildings and related facilities. The effects caused by proposed infrastructure can have far-reaching implications, if not carefully thought out with all aspects considered.
The National Planning Framework (NPF) provides an overarching long-term strategy for national investment and the National Development Plan subsequently provides for investment into the strategic objectives of the NPF over the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Deloitte Best Managed Companies: Getting outside, to see within
Both recent and long-time participants in Deloitte’s Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards found the programme helped them to step back and get fresh perspective on their businesses
Six steps to a successful ERP implementation
Successful ERP implementations enable businesses to improve their scalability, flexibility, mobility and visibility by simplifying processes and automating mundane tasks
Microsoft award confirms high standing of Spanish Point
The Dublin-based software development firm has now achieved Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Partner Status
Seamus Butler of BMS: wastewater treatment a central pillar of green infrastructure
The Longford-based SME invests heavily in R&D to develop unique environmentally friendly solutions to treating waste