A device for life: technical innovation is changing the face of healthcare

Not as well known as pharma, the health technology and medical device sector is a rapidly growing area, and one that, due to rapid technological advances, is already changing the face of health and medicine.

In addition, it could change the face of the country: the sector is a major contributor to Ireland’s economy. According to the IDA, the country is home to over 300 companies in the sector which together employ more than 40,000 people. Among them, 14 of the world’s top 15 MedTech companies have Irish operations and the country employs the highest number of MedTech personnel per capita in Europe.

Indeed, Ireland is a leading country for the manufacture of a diverse range of devices from contact lenses to stents and ventilators.

Expleo, a global technology and engineering services provider, is more than aware of this and works with businesses in the field in areas including assisting with research and development as well as streaming manufacturing and regulatory processes.

“If you think of someone who has to have a stent inserted, for example, we work with manufacturers on making them better, and also work with them get prototypes into production and to get them to market faster,” Cathal Murphy, client director for Expleo Ireland's life sciences, healthcare and manufacturing division, said.

Technical innovation is taking place in both hardware and software, he said, something that many of us intuitively understand from our experiences with consumer devices.

“The consumer devices are getting closer and closer to real medical devices, but medical devices are a regulated area, so not just anybody can develop them,” he said.

The two are beginning to meet, however, with persistent connectivity and data capture at the consumer side feeding back into medicine.

“You might have an app on your phone recording the taking of a medicine and the pharma company can get analytics on that, including on any adverse reactions,” Murphy said.

While medical devices and health tech run the gamut of medical and surgical applications, one of their key roles is in supporting the so-called ‘left shift’ in healthcare. More than just about reducing logistical problems in hospitals, the left shift means moving clinically appropriate care and treatment for patients into the community with the aim of delivering better health, wellbeing and quality of care.

Murphy said that the applications were varied, but the goal was always to support the individual before they needed to go to hospital or, in some cases, before they became a patient at all. For example, elderly care can improve care by complementing visits with motion and activity sensors on household appliances.

“If you look at what the HSE is trying to do, they are trying to shift healthcare: rather than a person going into an acute hospital setting, they go into primary care. Take an elderly person living on their own at home, a lot of money is spent sending someone in for one hour a day, but for the other 23 hours of the day nobody knows what else is going on. Smart devices such as sensors, not invasive things like cameras, can provide information that people are looking after themselves,” he said.

“You pick up on if there is a kettle being used or not, or if there is no movement in the bed, and also use AI [artificial intelligence] and ML [machine learning] to pick up on the rhythm or routine in someone's life”.

In hospitals too, med tech is at the centre of innovation, with not only surgical devices, but also new diagnostic techniques.

“If you look at the hospital sector, they are moving more and more towards early diagnosis,” said Murphy.

Other applications include, for example, connected syringes, which Expleo worked on, helping to improve efficiency.

“Essentially, what the team did was go in and work on prototypes and research and development on the product. These are heavily regulated areas, obviously, and we helped get it to market by bringing a fresh pair of eyes and giving new insights,” he said.

Beyond the innovation stage, Expleo also works to develop smart manufacturing processes and supply chain management as well as to accelerate the quality assurance and regulatory processes.

The stars appear to have aligned for the sector: these technologies were all under development before the Covid-19 pandemic, but the events of 2020 and 2021 have given a fresh impetus to improving healthcare, including through innovation in software and hardware.

“Before the pandemic, we had nothing like online consultations in place, but now it’s commonplace,” Murphy said.