Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

A city in recovery mode

Cork is slowly getting back on its feet after the initial shock of the coronavirus pandemic, and it can draw on the lessons of history as it begins the process of rejuvenation and renewal

20th September, 2020
Cork is witnessing a vibrant culture of street dining that was previously thought impossible Picture: John Allen

In reality, there was nothing that Cork could have done to prepare for the pandemic. The city had been experiencing a period of unprecedented growth, with a rapidly growing tech cluster and a city expansion that presented huge potential to plan for the future.

Conversations about a light rail network and finally building a motorway to Limerick were quickly replaced with uncertainty and anxiety. Cork, like every city, struggled with not knowing what was going...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

IBM launches open technology to speed response to cyber threats across clouds

IBM Security’s solution features industry-first innovations to connect with any security tool, cloud or on-premise system, without moving data from its original source

Post Reporter | 9 hours ago

Montenotte Hotel gets to the art of the matter

The Cork city centre hotel is working through the crisis by putting the focus on its creative side – right down to having an artist-in-residence

Chrissie Russell | 9 hours ago

Greening Cork for the future

Cork City Council wants to take a more enlightened approach to land use, says its director of strategic economic development Fearghal Reidy

Caroline Allen | 9 hours ago