A call to action for corporate governance

In a month of unprecedented events, Irish businesses are hurting as Covid-19 impacts across the country. Chambers Ireland last week published a nationwide survey of its members which found that 94 per cent of businesses expect their revenue to decline in the coming three months. Of this, some 73 per cent of businesses expect their revenue to decline by more than 25 per cent.

“The results of our network survey show us that the impact of Covid-19 on...