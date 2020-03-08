2468: an office services company you can really count on

‘Our growth has always been informed by having a very clear track. We know where the heart of our business should be’

Established in Co Meath in 2003, office services company 2468 has seen customer numbers in the years since grow to 9,000 in Ireland and Britain.

The Dunboyne company’s workplace services range from the outsourced provision of snacks and coffee to water and washroom products.

Its customers span logistics and transport, healthcare and the public sector, financial, technology, retail and professional services.

Two years ago, 2468 embarked on a strategic plan with the aim of increasing ...