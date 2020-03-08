2468: an office services company you can really count on

Established in Co Meath in 2003, office services company 2468 has seen customer numbers in the years since grow to 9,000 in Ireland and Britain.
The Dunboyne company’s workplace services range from the outsourced provision of snacks and coffee to water and washroom products.
Its customers span logistics and transport, healthcare and the public sector, financial, technology, retail and professional services.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team