Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

2468: an office services company you can really count on

‘Our growth has always been informed by having a very clear track. We know where the heart of our business should be’

8th March, 2020
Pete Smyth, chief executive, Broadlake and Donal Garrihy, chief executive, 2468 Group. Picture: Maura Hickey

Established in Co Meath in 2003, office services company 2468 has seen customer numbers in the years since grow to 9,000 in Ireland and Britain.

The Dunboyne company’s workplace services range from the outsourced provision of snacks and coffee to water and washroom products.

Its customers span logistics and transport, healthcare and the public sector, financial, technology, retail and professional services.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Employers realising value of engaging with their workers

Nina Noonan of the Irish Management Institute says companies must do more than asking staff to fill in a feedback card once a month

Lorraine Courtney | 27 minutes ago

Bank of Ireland putting its money on Irish businesses

Bank of Ireland believes that implementing positive cultural change is a commercial imperative for any progressive business

Nikki Canavan | 27 minutes ago

Agility is crucial to survival

Sausage-maker Dover Foods has found a new lease of life by catering for ‘flexitarian’ customers with new plant-based products such as falafels, bhajis and vegetable-based burgers

Caroline Allen | 27 minutes ago