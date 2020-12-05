Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial Reports

12 wines of Christmas

Whether you’re newly curious or you already have a wine rack full of Rioja, Spanish wines make for the perfect festive tipple and can be paired with everything from gamey meats to luscious desserts

Post Reporter
5th December, 2020
12 wines of Christmas
Spanish share of the Irish wine market has grown to 14 per cent

While the idea of pairing each course with the perfect wine might seem too specialist for the rest of the year, Christmas is one of those times you need to get it right. It may seem like a hard art to crack but there is a way even the most amateur of wine drinkers can master, and that’s Spanish wines.

Perhaps your wine of choice is a modern one, where ripeness and richness...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Five Farms, is now the fastest growing new Irish drinks brand in the USA

Cream of the Crop

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 2 hours ago

People are demanding more from their homes

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 2 days ago
Dr Aislinn Rice, Managing Director, Analytics Engine

Innovative platform reveals hidden insights and behaviours

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 3 days ago

We learn valuable lessons from every downturn

Commercial Reports Post Reporter 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1