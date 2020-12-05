12 wines of Christmas
Whether you’re newly curious or you already have a wine rack full of Rioja, Spanish wines make for the perfect festive tipple and can be paired with everything from gamey meats to luscious desserts
While the idea of pairing each course with the perfect wine might seem too specialist for the rest of the year, Christmas is one of those times you need to get it right. It may seem like a hard art to crack but there is a way even the most amateur of wine drinkers can master, and that’s Spanish wines.
Perhaps your wine of choice is a modern one, where ripeness and richness...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Cream of the Crop
Five Fields cream liqueur is proving that quality rises to the top
People are demanding more from their homes
‘The pandemic has delayed the construction of new homes’ says Angela Keegan, Managing Director, MyHome.ie
Innovative platform reveals hidden insights and behaviours
Analytics Engines welcomes new investment as corporate insight search & discovery platform goes to market
We learn valuable lessons from every downturn
‘The pandemic has accelerated many trends that were occurring anyway’ says Marie Hunt, Executive Director & Head of Research at CBRE.