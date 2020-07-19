Willie O’Reilly: Truth is stranger than fiction in the House of Maxwell

Succession is the must-watch TV series for media types like myself. In it, the Roy family control one of the biggest media empires in the world. But the family patriarch, Logan Roy, has decided to step back for health reasons and his children are positioning themselves to take his place. The storyline bears more than a passing resemblance to the real life goings-on of Rupert Murdoch and his family.

It doesn’t have the blood and gore of something like I, Claudius – but the family intrigue, the search for an heir and the fight for control make it a gripping view. The programme got the Golden Globe award for best TV series and its lead actor, Brian Cox, also got a Golden Globe for best performance. Its third season, due for screening in the autumn is, as they say, eagerly awaited.

There’s another media family in the news lately, but without a TV series to chart its rise and fall. It’s a father-and-daughter storyline with a plot that has more twists and turns than the Ring of Kerry.

It’s the story of Ján Ludvík Hyman Binyamin Hoch, whose daughter Ghislaine now languishes in a New York prison facing charges of sex-trafficking. Hoch was of course better known as Robert Maxwell, who transformed himself from a Czechoslovakian refugee into a pillar of the British establishment.

His and his daughter’s story has all the ingredients of a dark and thrilling TV series stretching from Nazi Germany to the underbelly of modern-day New York. It’s got royalty, corrupt billionaires and the whiff of international espionage. It’s big box-office.

Maxwell escaped the Nazi occupation in Czechoslovakia by moving to Britain and serving in the army there. As a military man, he landed on the Normandy beaches and even got decorated for his services: a military cross for storming a machine gun position. He was presented with his decoration by none other than Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery.

Being called Hoch was considered a hindrance in his newly-adopted Britain, and like many an immigrant before, he sought a name that would more closely identify him with his adopted country. He became Ian Robert Maxwell.

With his new identity, he entered the publishing business eventually becoming owner of the Mirror Group of Newspapers. He was also elected a Labour MP.

Maxwell’s lifestyle very much epitomised the glamour that was expected of a press baron of his time: flash cars, private helicopters and, of course, the trophy boat of the successful magnate, the luxury yacht. In a portentous moment, he named it the Lady Ghislaine after his youngest daughter.

Maxwell had come to Britain a pauper and, through hard work and application, worked his way to the top. The British establishment viewed him with some disdain. When he tried to buy the News of the World, the editor, backed by his publisher, fought the bid by citing Maxwell’s foreign background.

In what today seems an unbelievably xenophobic and inflammatory editorial, the paper rejected his advances, citing that “This is a British paper, run by British people . . . as British as roast beef and Yorkshire pudding . . . Let us keep it that way”.

What keeps the plotline of my hypothetical series going is that Maxwell’s life was never dull. He had unlikely friends, Nicolae Ceaușescu for instance. He loved being audacious in his business dealings and often became the story himself. At various times, he tried to buy Manchester United and Derby County. He settled for Oxford United.

There was intrigue in his background too. He was variously accused of being in the pocket of Mossad, MI5 and the KGB, and of being a double agent. The TV series would write itself for a number of seasons, and the main character’s demise would surely be a blockbuster.

In late 1991, accused of draining his staff pension fund of hundreds of millions of pounds and avoiding scrutiny by the Bank of England, Maxwell sought refuge on the Lady Ghislaine, berthed off the Canary Islands. There, in splendid isolation, he sought relief from his pursuers. Unable to sleep, he rose in the middle of the night to spend a penny. He did so, nude, from the side of the ship. And that’s the last time he was seen alive. His body was recovered the following day. What a dénouement.

And now the life of his daughter Ghislaine plays out in a New York courtroom. Marian McKeone charted her sad existence in last week’s Magazine. Someone should be writing the screenplay as I type.