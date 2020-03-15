Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Will the Greens wilt under coalition pressure?

If they sign up, Eamon Ryan and his party will need discipline, confidence, and political nous to ease the old Fianna Fail-Fine Gael antipathy

15th March, 2020
Taking the Green Party for granted is not an option. Picture: PA

“A makeshift majority” was how Seán Lemass angrily dismissed the peculiar political confection formed in 1948 to bring an end to 16 years of unbroken Fianna Fáil rule. That government, led by a compromise taoiseach, John A Costello, comprised no fewer than five parties: Fine Gael, Labour, National Labour, Clann na Pobláchta, Clann na Talmhan and an alliance of independents. It survived for three and a half years.

It...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

‘Get calm before you carry on’: fighting virus fears with facts

With Covid-19 cases doubling every six days and the media hard-wired to feed off bad news, it‘s easy to be consumed by fear

Colin Murphy | 11 hours ago

How to limit damage to your business by the coronavirus outbreak

Companies of all sizes should assess their cashflow situation and engage with their banks as soon as possible, in order to minimise the effect of the coronavirus outbreak

John Finn | 11 hours ago

The only way to end face-touching is to wear full slap till Covid-19 is over

Did you realise how often you touch your face? I didn’t. Oh my god, I’m doing it right now. You probably are too

Emer McLysaght | 11 hours ago