Why Covid-19 is devastating middle-income countries

The coronavirus pandemic has had a devastating impact on middle-income countries (MICs). With the exception of the United States, the ten countries with the highest number of Covid-19 cases to date are all MICs. And the same is true for those with the highest new daily cases and Covid-19 deaths per million population.

The economic projections for MICs are equally dismal. Household incomes will fall across the board in 2020, including for most of the...