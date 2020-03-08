Why a Covid-19 recession would be different

Last Tuesday, the Taoiseach struck a tentative note, suggesting that the coronavirus outbreak “could result in a slowdown in growth in Ireland and a slowdown in global growth”.
Leo Varadkar’s cautious concern was echoed by the Minister for Finance the following night in his speech to Chartered Accountants Ireland. Paschal Donohoe described the public health issue as “the single most important near-term challenge facing the world economy”.
Here’s why...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team