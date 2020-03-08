Why a Covid-19 recession would be different

Last Tuesday, the Taoiseach struck a tentative note, suggesting that the coronavirus outbreak “could result in a slowdown in growth in Ireland and a slowdown in global growth”.

Leo Varadkar’s cautious concern was echoed by the Minister for Finance the following night in his speech to Chartered Accountants Ireland. Paschal Donohoe described the public health issue as “the single most important near-term challenge facing the world economy”.

Here’s why...