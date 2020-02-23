We’re losing ourselves to an obsession with identity politics

I have fallen into a rabbit hole. I was peering over the edge, trying to see what the new Sinn Féin TD Réada Cronin had tweeted about Israel. Then I caught sight of some of the online writings of the short-lived British government adviser Andrew Sabisky, who resigned last week after being accused of racism and advocating eugenics.
I leaned a little further in, but was distracted by the online reaction...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team