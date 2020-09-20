Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Von der Leyen resets the agenda in a visionary speech for Europe

Comment: She had a shaky start in the job, but last week’s state of the union address suggests the EU Commission president can provide the leadership Europe needs

20th September, 2020
Ursula von der Leyen was not a popular political figure in German politics as defence minister, yet she is impressing as EU Commission president. Picture: Bloomberg

It was an important week for Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. Her first “state of the union” address to the European Parliament presented an important opportunity to set out her vision for the EU, while stamping her authority on the bloc’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This set-piece annual speech has become more and more important since it was first conceived in 2010 under José Manuel Barosso, the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Life on Venus? That’s just what the doctor ordered

The news that there may well be alien life on the Morning Star has placed our pandemic woes into their proper perspective

Emer McLysaght | 9 hours ago

There will be no vaccine for the worsening climate crisis

Comment: A potentially more ominous deadline looms the day after the US presidential election if Trump wins

John Gibbons | 9 hours ago

We have a lot to learn about using books with racist words

Comment: It should be possible to teach Harper Lee's and John Steinbeck's novels today in ways that would illuminate Irish classrooms on the subject of racism, but black students should lead the conversation on how this can be done

Colin Murphy | 9 hours ago